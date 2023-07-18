Attack on Hero Alom an ‘ill effort to make election questionable’: EC Alamgir

The attack on Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom during Dhaka-17 by-polls is an ‘ill effort to make election questionable’, said election commissioner Md Alamgir on Tuesday.
He made the remark while replying to journalists at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city.
Md Alamgir said voting was going on very smoothly and peacefully. No irregularities took place anywhere but at the final hour of voting an independent candidate was attacked after his visit at a polling centre.
He termed the attack an abominable act and unacceptable.
Md Alamgir also said the chief election commissioner (CEC) talked with the police commissioner immediately after the incident and asked him to take legal action against the attackers by identifying them from video footages and accounts of witnesses.
Asked whose failure to blame for not being able to stop the incident, Alamgir said the EC does not have scope to give protection directly and it is the duty of police and other law enforcers.
The police commissioner would look into the incident to find out if anyone has any negligence or lack of will and inform the EC after taking departmental action, he added.
Asked about the reasons of so low voter turnout in the by-polls, election commissioner Alamgir said, “It is you who will analyse the reason behind low turnout. By that, we would be able to learn it better. EC didn’t have any mistakes. It would have been better if the turnout were more but we are satisfied except for this matter.”
He said Australia fines 50 dollars if someone does not cast his vote but we don’t have any such law.
Meanwhile a press release by EC today said the CEC asked authorities concerned to take stringent action against those responsible for the attack on Hero Alom.
The CEC also asked Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner to inform the EC after taking legal action over the incident, the press release adds.