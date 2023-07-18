Attack on Hero Alom an ‘ill effort to make election questionable’: EC Alamgir

The attack on Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom during Dhaka-17 by-polls is an ‘ill effort to make election questionable’, said election commissioner Md Alamgir on Tuesday.

He made the remark while replying to journalists at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city.

Md Alamgir said voting was going on very smoothly and peacefully. No irregularities took place anywhere but at the final hour of voting an independent candidate was attacked after his visit at a polling centre.