BNP leaders apprehend violence over the party’s grand rally in Dhaka

Leaders of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been apprehending violence over the party’s grand rally in Dhaka on 27 July to press home their one-point demand of resignation of the government.
“The programme of Jubo League was scheduled to be held on 24 July. But they shifted their programme to 27 July when we announced our programme on that day. Clearly they have done this to create a confrontational situation. It is the government that has to bear the responsibility if any violence breaks out that day,” said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general to the BNP.
He was talking to newspersons after a joint meeting at the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters in the capital on Monday afternoon.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "I think you also have noticed, the ministers have been threatening for the last few days. The language they have been using is the language of terrorists."
Some people of the government have been using inciting language and at the same time they are involved in instigating activities, claimed the BNP secretary general, mentioning about the shifting of Jubo League programme from 24 July to 27 July.
“This can in no way be acceptable. All of our programmes so far were peaceful,” said Mirza Fakhrul Islam. “You have seen two of our activists have died and 9,000 false cases have been filed. Despite this we are moving ahead taking people along with us peacefully. We hope Awami League and Jubo League will shun the confrontational situation and the government will ensure that.”
In replying to a question, the BNP secretary general said they have only one message to the government – resign. The resignation of the government will be ensured through this movement, he added.
The senior BNP leader said those who are not joining simultaneous movement are also saying it clearly that no election can be held under this government. There is no political party left in this country that believes a fair election can be held under this government.
Mentioning that they have sought permission of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) for the rally ground, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We hope they would inform us about their final decision in this regard by today (Monday).”
Drawing the attention of the government employees, the BNP secretary general said, “We never believe in politics of vengeance.”
He said, “The time has come for waging a movement to get back the rights of the people of Bangladesh. Our movement will be successful.”
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi gave the introductory speech at the programme where the party’s another senior joint secretary general Moazzem Hossain Alal, Dhaka north city BNP convener Amanullah Aman and Dhaka south city unit BNP convener Abdus Salam, among others, were present.