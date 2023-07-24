BNP leaders apprehend violence over the party’s grand rally in Dhaka

He was talking to newspersons after a joint meeting at the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters in the capital on Monday afternoon.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "I think you also have noticed, the ministers have been threatening for the last few days. The language they have been using is the language of terrorists."

Some people of the government have been using inciting language and at the same time they are involved in instigating activities, claimed the BNP secretary general, mentioning about the shifting of Jubo League programme from 24 July to 27 July.

“This can in no way be acceptable. All of our programmes so far were peaceful,” said Mirza Fakhrul Islam. “You have seen two of our activists have died and 9,000 false cases have been filed. Despite this we are moving ahead taking people along with us peacefully. We hope Awami League and Jubo League will shun the confrontational situation and the government will ensure that.”