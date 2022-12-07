Politics

One killed in BNP-police clash at Naya Paltan

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

A man was killed as leaders and activists of BNP locked into clashes with police at Naya Paltan area in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The deceased is Mokbul Ahmed.

Injured Mokbul Ahmed was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where on-duty physician pronounced him dead.

DMCH police outpost in-charge Bacchu Mia told Prothom Alo the body has been kept at the morgue.

Details on the deceased couldn't be known immediately.

Prothom Alo DMCH correspondent said certain Mostafizur Rhaman brought Mokbul, who was soaked in blood, to the hospital.

Mostafizur Rhaman, who claimed to be a pedestrian, found blood-stained Mokbul on the road and brought him to the hospital.

According to hospital sources, eight people wounded during the Naya Paltan clashes have been taken to DMCH until 4:30pm.

Of them, Mokbul succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while four others have been identified as Roni, Monir, Anwar Iqbal and Khokon.

