SC upholds HC order halting trial proceedings in 4 cases against Khaleda

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the High Court Division order that stayed trial proceedings in four sabotage cases against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.
A five-member bench, led by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hasan, issued the order after rejecting petitions filed by the state seeking cancellation of the HC order.
Lawyer Mahbub Uddin Khokon and lawyer Bodruddoza Badal stood for Khaleda while attorney general Mahbubey Alam represented the state.
One of the cases was filed with Jatrabari police station and others with Darus Salam police station in January, February and March 2015 during a shutdown enforced by BNP-led 20-party alliance.
The High Court stayed trial proceedings of the cases on 15 May that year. Later, the state counsel filed petition against the HC order.
Former prime minister Khaleda was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail she had been convicted in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case by a lower court on 8 February 2018. BNP, however, termed the case politically motivated.
On March this year, the BNP chief was released from jail for six months upon an executive order considering her age and humanitarian ground following an application by her family. The six-month tenure of the order will end on 24 September.