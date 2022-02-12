Politics

Search committee begins meeting with eminent citizens

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The search committee tasked with nominating the names for forming the next election commission is holding its first meeting with eminent citizens of the country.

The meeting starts at Supreme Court Judges Lounge at around 11 in the morning.

The committee would hold two meetings on Saturday and another meeting Sunday with the eminent citizens. Over 60 distinguished persons have so far been invited for the meeting.

In the first meeting, 14 of the 20 invitees have participated. They are former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder, Dhaka University’s pro-vice chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal, professor Borhan Uddin Khan, Asif Nazrul, senior lawyer Fida M Kamal and MK Rahman, lawyer Shahdeen Malik, Brotee’s executive director Sharmeen Murshid and Fair Election Monitoring Alliance’s (FEMA) president Munira Khan.

Former DU VC AAMS Arefin Siddique, FBCCI president Jashim Uddin and some others are yet to join the meeting.

Appellate division judge Obaidul Hasan leads a six member search committee for constituting next chief election commissioner and other election commissioners.

The search committee was constituted on 5 February.

