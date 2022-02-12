Search committee begins meeting with eminent citizens

In the first meeting, 14 of the 20 invitees have participated. They are former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder, Dhaka University’s pro-vice chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal, professor Borhan Uddin Khan, Asif Nazrul, senior lawyer Fida M Kamal and MK Rahman, lawyer Shahdeen Malik, Brotee’s executive director Sharmeen Murshid and Fair Election Monitoring Alliance’s (FEMA) president Munira Khan.
Former DU VC AAMS Arefin Siddique, FBCCI president Jashim Uddin and some others are yet to join the meeting.
Appellate division judge Obaidul Hasan leads a six member search committee for constituting next chief election commissioner and other election commissioners.
The search committee was constituted on 5 February.