Second phase municipality polls to be held Saturday

All out preparations have been taken by the EC for holding free, fair and neutral polls, said the EC official, adding that adequate members of the law enforcement agencies and magistrates have been deployed for holding the polls across the country.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police and Ansars also have been deployed in the areas other than the polls centres. Mobile striking forces also will patrol the polling centres, the EC said.

Restrictions have been imposed on vehicles movement in the electoral areas under the municipality areas, the EC official said.

A total of 221 mayoral candidates, 745 councillors for reserved seats and 2,320 councillors are also battling in the general seats under the municipality polls.

The number of voters in the 61 municipalities are 22,40,226. Among them, 11,31,831 are female voters. The total registered polling centres are 1,080.

The municipalities are Swandip in Chattogram; Kazipur, Belkuchi, Ullapara, Sadar and Rayganj in Sirajganj; Mohonganj, Kendua in Netrokona; Kushtia Sadar, Kumarkhali, Bheramara and Mirpur in Kushtia; Kulaura and Komolganj in Moulvibazar; Tarabo in Narayanganj; Shariatpur Sadar; Nageshwari in Kurigram; Sundarganj and Sadar in Gaibandha; Sadar, Birampur and Birganj in Dinajpur; Nozipur in Naogaon; Bhangura in Faridpur; Santhia, Ishwardi and Sujanagar in Pabna; Arani, Bhabaniganj, Kakanhat in Rajshahi; Sunamganj Sadar, Chatak and Jagannathpur in Sunamganj; Madabpur and Nabiganj in Habiganj; Boalmari in Faridpur; Phulbaria and Muktagacha in Mymensingh; Magura Sadar; Savar in Dhaka; Naldanga, Gurudashpur and Gopalpur in Natore; Sherpur, Sariakandhi and Santahar in Bogura; Pirojpur Sadar; Gangni in Meherpur; Shailakupa in Jenaidah; Khagrachari Sadar; Lama in Bandarban; Dhanbari in Tangail; Chandina in Cumilla; Dhaganbhuiyan in Feni; Kishorganj Sadar and Kuliarchar in Kishorganj; Monohardi in Narshingdi; Basurhat in Noakhali and Mongla in Bagerhat.

The country has total 329 municipalities. In the first phase, polls were held in 24 municipalities on 28 December last year.