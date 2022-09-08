BNP men clash with police, 50 including OC injured

BNP leaders and activists have clashed with police over organising a demonstration rally at Gangachhara upazila of Rangpur on Thursday afternoon.

Police charged baton and fired 50 rounds of bullets and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the agitated leaders and activists. BNP leaders and activists retaliated hurling brick chips.

In the incident, at least 50 people including Gangachhara police statoin officer-in-charge were injured.

They have been admitted to upazila health complex and Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Additional police have been deployed to control the situation.

