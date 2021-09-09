Politics

AL Central Working Committee meeting

Sheikh Hasina for making AL stronger as general polls approach

BSS
Dhaka
Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked her party leaders and workers to make the party stronger at the grassroots as the national election is approaching.

“The election is approaching. So, we have to pay attention to make the Awami League (AL) stronger,” she said while presiding over the AL Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting at her official residence Gonobhaban, Dhaka.

Also the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, said that it has been possible to handle the Covid-19 situation as AL is in power.

She reminded her party leaders and workers that her government has been able to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic single-handedly as the AL appeared as a strong organisation at the grassroots.

The AL chief further said that relentless supports from the leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies alongside the efforts from the government machinery have made it possible to control the Covid-19 situation.

She, however, said though the AL leaders and activists have been standing beside the distressed people at the time when they have no work or are locked inside rooms due to coronavirus by risking their lives, no other political party stands by them rather criticises the government and issues speeches.

“We have seen no political parties standing by the destitute people. They have no interest. They only give speeches and criticise the Awami League regularly. They are doing nothing for the people,” she added.

