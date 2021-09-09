Sheikh Hasina for making AL stronger as general polls approach

Also the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, said that it has been possible to handle the Covid-19 situation as AL is in power.

She reminded her party leaders and workers that her government has been able to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic single-handedly as the AL appeared as a strong organisation at the grassroots.

The AL chief further said that relentless supports from the leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies alongside the efforts from the government machinery have made it possible to control the Covid-19 situation.