Audit report to EC: AL’s income drops in 2022

Governing Awami League's income last year decreased compared to that of 2021, according to the party's annual financial report for 2022.
Awami League on Monday submitted its annual audit report to the election commission, reports news agency UNB.
As per the statement, the party's total income was around Tk 107.1 million while expenditure amounted to TK 78.7 million in 2022.
The party’s income in 2021 was Tk 212.3 million, which was Tk 103.3 million in 2020.
Awami League today showed its total funds at Tk 733.5 million so far, while it earned Tk 28.5 million in 2022.
The main sources of the income were the sale of nomination forms, fees and donations from party members while the main sources of expenditure were salaries and bonuses for employees, the arrangement of seminars, and utility bills.
The election commission recently sent letters to registered political parties, asking them to submit their annual audit reports.
According to the Representation of the People Order, political parties must submit their audit reports by 31 July for the previous year.
If a party does not submit their annual return for three consecutive years, the election commission may cancel its registration, it also said.
Awami League’s deputy office secretary Biplob Barua and the election committee of the party submitted the audit report to the EC for the year 2022.