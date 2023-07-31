Audit report to EC: AL’s income drops in 2022

As per the statement, the party's total income was around Tk 107.1 million while expenditure amounted to TK 78.7 million in 2022.

The party’s income in 2021 was Tk 212.3 million, which was Tk 103.3 million in 2020.

Awami League today showed its total funds at Tk 733.5 million so far, while it earned Tk 28.5 million in 2022.

The main sources of the income were the sale of nomination forms, fees and donations from party members while the main sources of expenditure were salaries and bonuses for employees, the arrangement of seminars, and utility bills.