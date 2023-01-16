Both AL, BNP want to show strength today

Ruling Awami League and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) -- two main political parties of the country will hold rallies in Dhaka today, Monday. AL called the rally on the same day after BNP had announced its programme. The ruling AL, however, maintain that their programme is not intended to counter the programme announced by BNP.

Both the parties, however, have indicated they will try to show strength by gathering huge attendance in their respective programmes.

BNP will hold rally at Naya Paltan, in front of the party's headquarters, in the afternoon as part of its simultaneous movement. The party will later bring out a procession to press home its 10-point demand and protesting at the power tariff hike.