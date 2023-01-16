Both AL, BNP want to show strength today

BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud told Prothom Alo they had directed the party leaders-activists to hold the rally peacefully.
He said although the ruling party has announced a counter programme, mass people will join the BNP rally alongside party activists.
Meanwhile, AL declared to take position on the streets from the morning. The ruling party announced today’s rally protesting ‘terror and anarchy’. The party has taken preparation to hold two big rallies in Dhaka city. AL’s youth wing, Jubo League, and student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, will also hold rallies in the capital city.
BNP and Ganatantra Mancha have started simultaneous movement against the government in December. Two other political alliances, one of 12 parties and other of 11 parties, are also taking part in the BNP-led movement.
The opposition coalition’s simultaneous movement started on 30 December through a mass procession in Dhaka. Later on 11 January the opposition coalitions hold mass sit-in programmes. The ruling AL hold counter programmes on both occasions.
BNP in Naya Paltan
BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain will attend as chief guest at today's programme of the BNP. The rally will start at 2:00 in the afternoon in front of BNP central office at Naya Paltan. Secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam is unlikely to join today’s programme. Fakhrul has been admitted to a private hospital in city for health checkup.
Ganatantra Macha and Progressive Left Alliance hold a rally in front of National Press Club in the morning. LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) will hold a rally in front of its party office near FDC at 2:00 pm. Jatiyatabadi Samamana Jote will hold its rally in front of National Press Club at 2:00 pm.
AL’s programmes
AL Dhaka city south unit announced to take position and hold a rally in front of the party office at Bangabandhu Avenue from 10:30 am. The party's Dhaka city north unit will hold a ‘peace rally’ on Bhatara 100 feet road at 3:00 pm.
Jubo League Dhaka city north organised a peace procession at Farmgate and south unit at central Shaheed Minar area at 10:30 am. Besides, Chhatra League called a student rally at Shahbagh intersection at 11:00 am.