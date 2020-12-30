Sporadic clashes with police over BNP’s rally to mark ‘democracy killing day’

Sporadic clashes broke out between the leaders and activists of de facto opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and police in front of the National Press Club in the capital as the party organised a rally to mark ‘Democracy Killing Day’ on 30 December (Wednesday) morning.

However, after several rounds of clashes, the rally began around 10:30am.

BNP has been observing 30 December as ‘Democracy Killing Day’ alleging vote rigging and irregularities in the 11th general elections that held on 30 December 2018.

The rally was supposed to begin at 11:00am but the party leaders and activists started gathering in the area from 10:00am. The law enforcement agency members were seen trying to keep the BNP leaders at one side of the road as the construction work of Metro Rail project is going on in the area.