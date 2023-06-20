Fakhrul apprehends 'three-peat' of poor elections under AL

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said the country's people will not be able to cast their votes in the next national election, same as the last two, if it is held under the current government, as they were in 2014 and 2018, reports UNB.

"The government is planning to hold the election in that way again. Our people want to elect their representatives with their votes. But it’ll never be possible if the present Awami League regime remains in power,” he said.