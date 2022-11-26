AB Party Women wing protests economic mismanagement

The event took place at the party office on Saturday, 26 November 2022. The meeting was presided over by Nasreen Sultana Mily, in charge of AB Party Women while, professor Dilara Chowdhury spoke as the chief guest, stated a press release.
Dilara Chowdhury expressed deep concern over total chaos in financial industry which is simply a result of unaccountable government and its corrupt cronies. The recent crisis affected the women folks even worse than their counterparts due to their close involvement in the family, she added.
Baby Pathan, assistant member secretary and prominent trade unionist, detailed the everyday struggle of the working women, especially in odd jobs. “As a labour leader, I am aware of the pain and hunger of female workers in different factories and those who recently lost jobs,” she added.
Nasreen Sultana Mily, concluding the event, said that our concerns would not be taken into account without getting engaged in politics. She calls upon the sisters, young girls and women to raise their voice against all kinds of violence and national crisis in order to be listened to.