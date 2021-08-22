Stop routine briefings, organise party: AL leader to Obaidul Quader

Khairul Anam is the chairman of Subarnachar upazila parishad and the two-term president of the district. Quader is from the same district.
“The problem which has arisen doesn’t augur a good future. I will request Obaidul Quader to stop his daily press briefing criticizing BNP. Rather fix your own party.”
He also blamed Quader of inaction regarding Awami League’s internal conflict in Noakhali district.
“You hold press briefings daily. Have you looked into Noakhali even for a day? Why are there three groups (of the ruling party) there?
He also criticised a recent statement from Bangladesh Administrative Service Association in the wake of the attack on the residence of Barishal Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) allegedly by ruling party men.
“How dare the administrative association to give such a statement. A case has been filed (over the incident) and the accused were arrested. Can they issue a statement on a matter which is under trial?,” Khairul Anam said.
The Noakhali AL president also urged the party leadership to strengthen the party by getting united.
“No one would be benefitted by creating chaos in the party. I hope everyone would be conscientious and become tolerant in order to make the party organized,” he added.
Leaders of AL also spoke at the meeting conducted by the party’s city unit president Abdul Wadud Pintu. The meeting was followed by a prayer for the victims of the grenade attack.