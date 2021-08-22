Stop routine briefings, organise party: AL leader to Obaidul Quader

An Awami League leader has urged the party’s general secretary Obaidul Quader to stop his routine press briefing critising BNP and concentrate on improving the party’s internal affairs.

Noakhali district AL president AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury made the call at a meeting organised at the party's district office on Saturday to protest the 21 August 2004 grenade attack on an Awami League rally.

A video of the speech has been making rounds on social media where Khairul Anam is seen warning the party’s general secretary about the party’s politics.