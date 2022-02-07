Sukkur went to Satkania for AL campaign

It was primarily known that they all came to Bazalia as outsiders to campaign for the Awami-League (AL) nominated chairman candidate in the union parishad (UP) election.
Sukkur was shot dead at around 11:00am on Monday in front of a polling center of the union.
Hridoy said, "We came to Bazalia to work in favour of the AL candidate. We were waiting outside the centre of 2 no. board office of the union at around 11:00am. Then the supporters of the rival chairman candidate attacked us leaving seven people wounded with bullet-hit Sukkur."
Resident medical officer of Keranihat maa-shishu general hospital Rakib Uddin told Prothom Alo that Sukkur sustained bullet-injury in his shoulder. Besides, there are some injury marks in other parts of his body.
Satkania police station sub-inspector Mahbubul Alam said he was killed in election violence. He is not from Satkania. However, the police officer couldn’t say exactly why he came to Bazalia.
Munna said, "We around 100 people came to Bazalia on Sunday night. Sukkur also came with us. We all outsiders were discharging our duties in different polling stations. [We] came to provide assistance in the election. But we don’t have any arms. In that situation, we came under attack."
In the Bazalia UP election, AL nominated chairman candidate, also the incumbent chairman, Taposh Datta and rival candidate Md Shahidullah are vying for the chairman post.
Taposh Datta said, "Sukkur is my activist who was killed by opponents". He, however, didn’t reply when he was asked about Sukkur’s address.
Among the 16 unions, the incidents of firing took place in Khagria, Naluya, Dhemsha, Bazalia and Charty unions. At around noon, a teenager named Tasib,13, was hacked to death in Naluya.