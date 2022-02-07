Sukkur went to Satkania for AL campaign

It was primarily known that they all came to Bazalia as outsiders to campaign for the Awami-League (AL) nominated chairman candidate in the union parishad (UP) election.

Sukkur was shot dead at around 11:00am on Monday in front of a polling center of the union.

Hridoy said, "We came to Bazalia to work in favour of the AL candidate. We were waiting outside the centre of 2 no. board office of the union at around 11:00am. Then the supporters of the rival chairman candidate attacked us leaving seven people wounded with bullet-hit Sukkur."