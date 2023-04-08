Quader asks who will hold dialogue if government resigns

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today asked BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul who will hold dialogue if the government resigns.

"If the government resigns, who will hold dialogue? Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir (secretary general of BNP) should give answer in this regard," he told a distribution function of Ifter items and Eid gifts on the ground of Sidhanta High School in the city.

Dhaka city north unit of Awami League organised the distribution programme of Ifter items and Eid gifts.

AL organizing secretary Mirza Azam, among others, addressed the function with president of AL Dhaka city north unit Sheikh Bazlur Rahman in the chair.