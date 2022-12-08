BNP central office at Naya Paltan under lock and key

Police have closed the road from Nightingale intersection in Kakrail towards Fakirapool following the clash between the law enforcement and the BNP Leaders and activists in Naya Paltan area.
However, passers-by could move through the area showing their ID cards.
A person in charge of the security of BNP office told Prothom Alo that the office was locked after a police raid on Wednesday night.
Additional police force has been deployed in the Naya Paltan area. They have taken position at every lane and by-lane in the area.
Earlier, on Wednesday, a man was killed as leaders and activists of BNP clashed with police in Naya Paltan area in Dhaka. The deceased is Mokbul Ahmed.
Injured Mokbul was taken to hospital where physicians declared him dead.
When police was conducting a raid at the BNP headquarters, the party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir sat in front of the office on Wednesday evening, protesting the raid.