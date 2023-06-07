DMP commissioner will decide on permission: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday addressed the issue of granting permission to Jamaat-e-Islami to hold protest rally, saying those involved in politics have the right to hold meetings and rallies, reports UNB.
"It is normal that they will express their opinions," he said while speaking to newsmen at the fire service and civil defence headquarters.
However, he pointed out that Jamaat is currently not recognised as a political party by the election commission.
"Therefore, the DMP commissioner will make the final call on whether to permit the rally or not. The possibility of vandalism or disorder will be considered before making the final decision," he said.
Regarding the discussions of foreign diplomats with various political parties, the home minister said that it is a matter of foreign affairs ministry.
"The ministry is closely monitoring the situation and expects ambassadors to adhere to diplomatic protocols and fulfill their assigned duties appropriately," said the home minister.