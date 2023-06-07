DMP commissioner will decide on permission: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday addressed the issue of granting permission to Jamaat-e-Islami to hold protest rally, saying those involved in politics have the right to hold meetings and rallies, reports UNB.

"It is normal that they will express their opinions," he said while speaking to newsmen at the fire service and civil defence headquarters.

However, he pointed out that Jamaat is currently not recognised as a political party by the election commission.