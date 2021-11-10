Control prices of essentials: BNP to govt

BNP standing committee has demanded the government lower the prices of diesel, kerosene and LPG considering public sufferings, reports UNB.

At a virtual meeting on Monday night, the BNP policymaking body also urged the government to take effective steps promptly to lower the prices of daily essentials, including rice, pulses, edible oil and salt.

The meeting elaborately discussed the overall impact of the LPG and diesel and kerosene price hike on the lives of the people as a whole and on the economy, said a press release signed by BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday.