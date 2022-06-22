Tarique Rahman to be prime minister in absence of Khaleda Zia: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has responded to the question of prime minister Sheikh Hasina as to who will be the prime minister if BNP goes to power.

He said BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will be the prime minister. In absence of her, acting chairman Tarique Rahman will hold the premiership.

The BNP leader came up with this remark on Wednesday evening at a press briefing in the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Wednesday.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday morning at her office, prime minister Sheikh Hasina raised a question as to who will be prime minister of BNP if they goes to power?