Tarique Rahman to be prime minister in absence of Khaleda Zia: Fakhrul

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has responded to the question of prime minister Sheikh Hasina as to who will be the prime minister if BNP goes to power.

He said BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will be the prime minister. In absence of her, acting chairman Tarique Rahman will hold the premiership.

The BNP leader came up with this remark on Wednesday evening at a press briefing in the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Wednesday.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday morning at her office, prime minister Sheikh Hasina raised a question as to who will be prime minister of BNP if they goes to power?

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Our stance is very clear, as long as Hasina is in power there won't be any fair elections. There can't be a proper election while Awami League is in power. Awami League will have to step down and a neutral government will have to be in power during the election, only then an election can happen. Only then the question, who our prime minister candidate will be, will arise."

Mirza Fakhrul Islam further said, "There is no question about who our prime minister candidate will be. It will be our party's chairperson Khaleda Zia, the former three-time PM will again be the PM. In her absence, the party’s acting chairperson Tarique Rahman will be the prime minister. There is no leadership crisis in BNP."

