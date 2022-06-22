Tarique Rahman to be prime minister in absence of Khaleda Zia: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Our stance is very clear, as long as Hasina is in power there won't be any fair elections. There can't be a proper election while Awami League is in power. Awami League will have to step down and a neutral government will have to be in power during the election, only then an election can happen. Only then the question, who our prime minister candidate will be, will arise."
Mirza Fakhrul Islam further said, "There is no question about who our prime minister candidate will be. It will be our party's chairperson Khaleda Zia, the former three-time PM will again be the PM. In her absence, the party’s acting chairperson Tarique Rahman will be the prime minister. There is no leadership crisis in BNP."