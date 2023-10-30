Case filed against Mia Arefi for impersonating Biden's adviser  

A case has been filed against three individuals, including Zahidul Islam, also known as Mia Arefi, who claims to be an adviser to US President Joe Biden. On Sunday, Mohiuddin Sikder filed a case at Dhaka's Paltan police station. The other two accused in this case are retired Lt. Gen. Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy (retd) and BNP leader Ishraq Hossain.

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Paltan Police Station, Salauddin Mia, informed Prothom Alo that the case has been registered against them for impersonating others and breaching trust by falsely presenting themselves.