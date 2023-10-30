Case filed against Mia Arefi for impersonating Biden's adviser  

A case has been filed against three individuals, including Zahidul Islam, also known as Mia Arefi, who claims to be an adviser to US President Joe Biden. On Sunday, Mohiuddin Sikder filed a case at Dhaka's Paltan police station. The other two accused in this case are retired Lt. Gen. Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy (retd) and BNP leader Ishraq Hossain.
The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Paltan Police Station, Salauddin Mia, informed Prothom Alo that the case has been registered against them for impersonating others and breaching trust by falsely presenting themselves.
Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DB), Harun Or Rashid, informed reporters that the fake scenario involving Zahidul was orchestrated to boost the morale of BNP leaders and workers. He also stated that Zahidul uttered the exact words he was instructed to say and was essentially made to say these things.
Quoting from Zahidul's interrogation, the DB revealed that he was not aware of the 28 October event. Retired Lieutenant General Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy escorted him to the BNP office, where Ishraq was also present. Subsequently, they introduced Zahidul as an adviser to Joe Biden and a prominent figure within the Democratic Party, requesting him to address the gathering. Mia Arefi, who purported to be an adviser to the US president, was apprehended at the airport.
According to police sources, Zahidul's actual name is Arif Mia, and he is a Bangladeshi American who was born and raised in Ullapara, Sirajganj district.
Earlier, the police apprehended Zahidul at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday morning. The previous Saturday evening, Zahidul visited the central office of BNP in Naya Paltan and addressed journalists while falsely presenting himself as an adviser to US President Joe Biden. BNP leader Ishraq Hossain was accompanying him during that time.