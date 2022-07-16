BNP getting ready to oust govt, not to join polls under Hasina: Abbas

Badiuzzaman Dhani, 42, senior vice-president of Jashore district Jubo Dal was hacked to death by miscreants in Jashore town on 12 July.
Abbas, a BNP standing committee member, said the government is trying to hush up the killers of Badiuzzaman by describing his murder as an outcome of intra-party conflicts.
“We would like to make it clear that this is not an internal feud. Awami League has mediated this incident to scare BNP activists.
“We don’t want to see any more killing. This time we’ll come up with resistance and protest. This government won’t be given a chance anymore,” the BNP leader said.
Abbas slammed Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader for his remark that BNP has become a fallen political party. “I will say if BNP is a fallen party, why are you so afraid of it? We're not allowed to hold processions and meetings.”
He said, “BNP has been there in politics with strong existence though our chairperson Khaleda Zia has been jailed and its acting chairman Tarique Rahman has long been staying abroad.”
The BNP leader asked the ruling party workers to think of the consequences when their top leaders will flee the country in fear of facing public wrath.
He said Awami League should be not afraid of an election under a neutral or a caretaker government as its leaders used to brag about a huge development in the country under its rule. “We’ll go to elections under such neutral government when the parliament will be dissolved and Sheikh Hasina won’t remain the prime minister.”