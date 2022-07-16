BNP getting ready to oust govt, not to join polls under Hasina: Abbas

BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas on Saturday said their party is preparing for ousting the Awami League government, not for joining the national election under prime minister Sheikh Hasina, UNB reports.

“BNP is not getting ready for an election under Sheikh Hasina. Rather, we are preparing for ensuring the fall of this government,” he said.

Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader also said their party will no longer let the government continue its misrule and repressive acts.

Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal organised the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting the killing of its Jashore unit leader Badiuzzaman Dhani.