BCL’s student rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) is going to hold a student rally in the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan today, Friday. The student wing of ruling Awami League is expecting at least 500,000 students from across the country at the rally. Chhatra League said, the students at the rally will chant ‘once again Sheikh Hasina’.

While addressing an emergency press conference at the venue of the rally on Thursday, the BCL leaders said the student rally is being held in memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.