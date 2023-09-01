BCL’s student rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) is going to hold a student rally in the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan today, Friday. The student wing of ruling Awami League is expecting at least 500,000 students from across the country at the rally. Chhatra League said, the students at the rally will chant ‘once again Sheikh Hasina’.
While addressing an emergency press conference at the venue of the rally on Thursday, the BCL leaders said the student rally is being held in memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.
The rally will start from 3:00 pm at the Suhrawardy Udyan. Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina will attend the rally as the chief guest. The rally will be presided over by central BCL president Saddam Hossain.
Saddam Hossain said in the press conference that it would be the biggest student rally ever. Chhatra League general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif, vice-president Abu Sayeed, Roni Muhammad, Barikul Islam, Abdul Alim Khan, Rabiul Hasan and others were present at the press conference.