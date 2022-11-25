Lawsuit seeks suspension of all JaPa activities

An expelled leader of Jatiya Party (JaPa) has filed a lawsuit seeking suspension of all activities of the party, amid a temporary ban on its chairman, GM Quader.

Syed Abu Hossain, co-chairman of Jatiya Party, Sherifa Quader, wife of GM Quader, and 98 other leaders and activists were named as defendants in the lawsuit filed by former JaPa activist Ziaul Haque with the first joint district court on Wednesday.

Earlier, in a case filed by him, the same court had issued a temporary restraining order against GM Quader on 30 October, barring him from being involved in the process of decision making in the party.

The party sources said GM Quader has refrained from political activities since the court restrictions. The next date to pass an order in the case has been fixed at 30 November.