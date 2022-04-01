Three top Chattogram city Jubo League leaders eye city Awami League

In the meantime, there has been a flurry of activity among the new and old to clinch these posts. These included members of the present Jubo League committee as well as former Chhatra League leaders.

The Jubo League city committee was formed in 2013. It had 101 members including a convener and four joint conveners. But later no full-fledged committee was formed. According to the organisation's constitution, city Jubo League is supposed to have 131 members.

Now, after so long, the centre is active about forming a new committee. After collecting the CVs, as in the case of Swechchhashebok League, the new committee will be formed by the centre through a council to be held in the last week of May. The date of this council is likely to be announced within a week or so.

General secretary of central Jubo League, Mainul Hossain Khan, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "CV's have asked for the posts of president and general secretary. Let these be submitted first. Then these will be sorted, discussions will be held with various quarters and a decision will then be taken after Ramadan."