Three top Chattogram city Jubo League leaders eye city Awami League

Mohiuddin, Delwar and Farid have confirmed to Prothom Alo that they are not submitting their CV's for positions in the new Jubo League committee.
Mohiuddin said, "I want to enter city Awami League politics. If a city Awami League committee is formed, then I am interested in the post of its general secretary. I want to see new leadership in city Awami League."
Delwar and Farid said they had long been in city Jubo League politics and had their share of both success and failure. They are not interested in any position of the new Jubo League committee and so are not submitting their papers.
The other two joint conveners of city Jubo League, Mahbubul Huq alias Sumon and Didarul Alam, however, said they will submit their CV's for the new committee.
Central Jubo League has called for candidates to submit their CVs for the positions of president and general secretary in the new north and south district Jubo League committees as well as the Chattogram city committee. This call was made in a notice issued on 26 March, signed by the central Jubo League office secretary Md Mustafizur Rahman. Those interested have been asked to submit their CVs within 2 to 5 April at the office branch of the Jubo League central office.
The age limit for a position in Jubo League has already been set at 55 years
Towards the middle of last month, central Jubo League leaders held meetings with top leaders of the city, north and south district Jubo League. At this meeting held in Dhaka, it was primarily decided that the new committee would be formed at the council to be held after Eid. As part of this, CVs were sought from candidates for these two top posts of the three committees of Jubo League.
In the meantime, there has been a flurry of activity among the new and old to clinch these posts. These included members of the present Jubo League committee as well as former Chhatra League leaders.
The Jubo League city committee was formed in 2013. It had 101 members including a convener and four joint conveners. But later no full-fledged committee was formed. According to the organisation's constitution, city Jubo League is supposed to have 131 members.
Now, after so long, the centre is active about forming a new committee. After collecting the CVs, as in the case of Swechchhashebok League, the new committee will be formed by the centre through a council to be held in the last week of May. The date of this council is likely to be announced within a week or so.
General secretary of central Jubo League, Mainul Hossain Khan, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "CV's have asked for the posts of president and general secretary. Let these be submitted first. Then these will be sorted, discussions will be held with various quarters and a decision will then be taken after Ramadan."
In reply to a question, Mainul Hossain Khan said that the age limit for a position in Jubo League has already been set at 55 years.
Five leaders -- Mohiuddin, Delwar, Farid, Mahbubul and Didarul -- had been working together after the inception of the Chattogram city Jubo League in 2013. But a year or two ago, differences emerged among the four joint conveners of the city and the two opposing sides began holding separate programmes. Now among these five leaders, Mahbubul and Didarul want to remain in Jubo League politics a little while more.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Didarul said, "The convener and two joint conveners have said they no longer want to remain in Jubo League politics. Mahbubul and I have decided to submit our CVs. The centre will give us the responsibility if they consider us qualified."
* The report, originally published on Prothom Alo Bangla online, has been rewritten for English edition by Ayesha Kabir