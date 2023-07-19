How important was the Dhaka-17 election?

Later the independent candidate Ashraful Alom alias Hero Alom was assaulted. From media reports, we learnt that he was attacked by ruling party activitists and supporters who were all wearing the boat badge. The role of the police in the incident was unacceptable. It has not been learnt if the election commission has taken any measures under the RPO against the police at that centre for negligence of duty.

In my various earlier writings I had advised the election commission to have CCTV cameras not just inside the centres but at the entrances too. After all, keeping vigil at the entrance of the polling centre or the presence of any committee is contrary to the law. This leads to the frequent harassment of the voters of the rival camp. The voters are not comfortable. But it seems to have become a norm here, that if the elections are inclusive, then there will be unwarranted incidents and the voters will be too scared to come to the centres. Then towards the end, ballots will be stamped at will, as happened this time too.

The environment at the Dhaka-17 constituency was peaceful and calm.

This disinterest of the voters was overshadowed by the attack on Hero Alom. There was virtually no competition for the ruling party in this by-election. So there was no need for this despicable incident, particularly when the European Union pre-election observation team was in town.

The election commission’s role has been questioned. Unless there is a speedy investigation into the matter followed by action under the election laws, questions will also arise concerning the effectiveness of the election commission. The consequences of this incident should not be like that of Barishal or Gaibandha.