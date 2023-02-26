Elections under partisan govt to be resisted: Fakhrul

BNP will resist any attempt to hold the next national election under a partisan government, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

“They (govt) want to hold the polls (national election) as before. They’ll again rig and steal votes like before. But we’ll stand up and resist it. We must do it for the sake of our existence and rights and to protect Bangladesh and its people,” he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks in a brief rally on the premises of Nawabganj Shaheed Minra on Sunday before the start of a march towards Boxanagar intersection by Dhaka District unit BNP.

Fakhrul said injustice like depriving people of their voting rights can no longer be tolerated. “We’re repeatedly being attacked and beaten up. We’re not willing to be beaten anymore."

He said the country’s people will be able to cast their votes freely if the election is held under a neutral government. “But it doesn’t happen now. They (AL) want to give their votes and also your votes. That's why people have started saying that if we had known before, we wouldn't have boarded your broken boat.”