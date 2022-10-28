BNP will be taught about mass rallies from tomorrow: Obaidul Quader

Referring to the assertion of BNP's secretary general that there will be no election without power being handed over to a neutral government, Obaidul Quader said, "What is the benchmark of neutrality to you all? You have proven that again and again when you were in power."

It was the BNP leader who once said that only a mad person or a child can be neutral, so do you want elections under a caretaker government run by mad people and children, asked Obaidul Quader. He said, blinded by their desperation for power, the BNP leaders might be wanting that.

The Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said, there is constitutionally an election commission in the country under which the next election will be held in due time. The government will simply assist the election commission.

The election will not be held according to any person's or party's whims, said Obaidul Quader, adding that elections will be held in Bangladesh as these are held in any other democratic country.

The people want to know how BNP talks about reserves, claimed Obaidul Quader, asking, "Has the government swallowed the reserves or has it spent these on imports, development and the people's welfare? It was Fakhrul and the others who swallowed the reserves. Do you remember how little reserves they left behind? When the left power, there was even less than five billion."