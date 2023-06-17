We can have our own visa policy: Quader

He mentioned that a significant project worth around Tk 50 billion- aimed at ensuring safer roads - is currently underway in collaboration with the World Bank.

Regarding the BRT project, he said, "This project has progressed quite far considering the timeframe. However, there is a dilemma and doubt surrounding its completion. It would have been better if the project had been thoroughly evaluated before its initiation in Gazipur."

He raised concerns that the road infrastructure projects could exacerbate traffic congestion and adversely affect the entire capital.