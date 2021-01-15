Two deaths in 24 hrs cast pall on Shailkupa municipality polls

Two back-to-back deaths in the past 24 hours have cast a pall on the election to the Shailkupa municipality slated for this month-end, reports news agency UNB.

In the small hours of Thursday, police found the body of a rebel Awami League councillor candidate from Kumar river in Jhenaidah’s Shailkupa upazila, barely four hours after a ruling party candidate’s brother was found murdered.

The deceased were identified as Alamgir Khan Babu, a rebel AL councillor candidate, and Liakat Hossain Boltu, brother of AL candidate Sakhawat Ali.

Though police initially suspected that Alamgir drowned in the river, they have now initiated a full-fledged probe into his death.