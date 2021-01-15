Two deaths in 24 hrs cast pall on Shailkupa municipality polls

Two back-to-back deaths in the past 24 hours have cast a pall on the election to the Shailkupa municipality slated for this month-end, reports news agency UNB.
In the small hours of Thursday, police found the body of a rebel Awami League councillor candidate from Kumar river in Jhenaidah’s Shailkupa upazila, barely four hours after a ruling party candidate’s brother was found murdered.
The deceased were identified as Alamgir Khan Babu, a rebel AL councillor candidate, and Liakat Hossain Boltu, brother of AL candidate Sakhawat Ali.
Though police initially suspected that Alamgir drowned in the river, they have now initiated a full-fledged probe into his death.
This was after local residents claimed to have spotted two men crossing the river a couple of hours before the body was discovered.
Shailkupa police station officer-in-charge, however, said the actual reason of death would be revealed after an autopsy. Both the bodies have sent for post-mortem, he added.
On Tuesday night, opponent candidate Alamgir’s supporters had allegedly clashed with Sakhawat’s men and severely injured his brother Liakat. He later succumbed to his injuries.
Political analysts are now concerned over a possible rise in violence in the upcoming municipality polls.