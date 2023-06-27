BNP gets confused over political workers, terrorists: Information minister

The activities of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are terrorism based as they carry out terrorism under shed of politics, alleged information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday.

“The main weakness of the BNP leaders is that they are confused between political workers and terrorists. There is a difference between political programmes and terrorist activities. But, the BNP’s programme is terrorism based and they do terrorism in the name of politics,” he said.

The minister made the remarks while replying to a query of a journalist after unveiling a book titled ‘Sangbadpotre Nobboier Ganaabhutthan’ (uprising of 90’s in newspapers) at the conference room of his ministry in the capital, reports news agency BSS.