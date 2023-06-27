BNP gets confused over political workers, terrorists: Information minister

The activities of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are terrorism based as they carry out terrorism under shed of politics, alleged information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday.
“The main weakness of the BNP leaders is that they are confused between political workers and terrorists. There is a difference between political programmes and terrorist activities. But, the BNP’s programme is terrorism based and they do terrorism in the name of politics,” he said.
The minister made the remarks while replying to a query of a journalist after unveiling a book titled ‘Sangbadpotre Nobboier Ganaabhutthan’ (uprising of 90’s in newspapers) at the conference room of his ministry in the capital, reports news agency BSS.
The Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) published the book edited by Kamrul Hasan. PIB director general Zafar Wazed was also present at the function.
Replying to another question over a comment of secretary general of de facto opposition BNP, the minister said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, through his statement, has acknowledged that there are a lot of achievements of the nation in the last 14 and a half years.
Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, said the government doesn’t carry out repression on anyone. But, actions must be taken against those who have carried out arson attacks and attacked police personnel apart from vandalising vehicles and public properties under the leadership of BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Criticising a comment of another BNP leader, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, who claimed that the countrymen are on the streets to topple the government, the minister said it is a question whether he was awake or asleep when he made the statement. “Even, they could not convince their (BNP) activists to take to the streets in anywhere of the country”, he added.
In fact, Hasan Mahmud went on saying, they (BNP) are habituated to holding programmes with 200-400 people. And now they have become adamant about seeing the presence of 2000-4000 people in their meetings, he said, adding, this is the problem.
Replying to another query over raids against some unregistered IP TV and cable TV stations in Chattogram, the information minister said the government-approved TV channels of the country are paying fees amounting over Tk 2 million to BTRC every month. A total of 36 TV channels are now in operation while some channels will start operation soon, he added.
But now, he said, many illegal and unregistered IP TVs are running their activities and they are involved in disseminating news in exchange for money.
According to the broadcast policy, the minister said, none can broadcast news or news bulletins in the name of IP TV or YouTube channel. But, they are doing these and involved in disseminating news in exchange for money and defaming an individual’s character, he added.
Even, they demand money to employ correspondents at different district and upazila levels, he noted.
The information minister said letters have been sent to the deputy commissioners on behalf of his ministry to conduct drives to take action against those who are involved in illegal activities.
Over the budget issue, Hasan Mahmud said the Awami League government places a highly ambitious budget for the welfare of the countrymen and implements the budget thoroughly.
He said, every year, some organisations, including CPD, TIB and BNP make statements about budgets and there was a common issue that ‘this budget is highly ambitious . . . the budget is not implementable and it is not people oriented’.
But, the reality is that the rate of budget implementation is 97 per cent in the last 14 years, he claimed.
“The evidence of the implementation rate is that the poverty rate has decreased to 18 per cent from 41 per cent. The per capita income has increased by $2,800 from $600,” he added.
He said the size of the budget was Taka 610 billion in the 2005-06 fiscal years during the BNP regime. And now, a budget of over Taka 7.61 trillion (761,785 crore) has passed, which is 11 and a half times more than the budget of the BNP regime, he added.
Hasan said the size of the budget has increased from last year’s despite the global recession and the Russia-Ukraine war.
“This fiscal year’s national budget will also be implemented wholly,” he expressed hope.