BNP holds rally to create unrest: Information minister

“The rally that our party (AL) is holding today (Monday) and the rallies that we have held in different parts of Dhaka city are peace rallies. But the rallies that BNP is holding at different places, including Naya Paltan and Press Club, are aimed at creating unrest in the country. This is the difference between our (AL) and their (BNP) gatherings,” he said.

The minister, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, made these remarks while speaking on the occasion of “the peaceful sit-in programme protesting the terrorist activities and anarchies of BNP-Jamaat” organised by Dhaka City South AL at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital city.

AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, presidium members - Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram, Advocate Md. Qamrul Islam and Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, joint general secretary and education minister Dipu Moni and Dhaka City South AL general secretary Humayun Kabir also spoke at the programme, among others, with Dhaka City South AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi in the chair.

Noting that BNP’s ill attempts of creating turmoil and appeasing foreigners will bring no outcome, Hasan said, “Our leaders and activists always remain alert. Due to our peaceful rallies a cautious position, BNP could not create unrest in Dhaka city and elsewhere in the country”.