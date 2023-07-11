AL wants to gather 100,000 people in Dhaka

Ruling Awami League is planning to hold a massive rally on Wednesday, the day BNP is due to announce its one-point movement demanding resignation of the government.
AL’s rally would be held in front of the south gate of Baitul Mukarram mosque.
The party wants to gather 100,000 people in the rally and set a target to its Dhaka north and south units to bring 50,000 people respectively.
BNP will hold its rally in front of its central office in Naya Paltan, which is less than one and half kilometers away from the AL’s rally venue. Both rallies would be held almost concurrently; BNP's rally is scheduled at 2:00pm while AL’s one is at 3:00pm.
AL sources said all the programmes countering BNP’s one since last December were organised separately by two units of the city. Even the Jubo League and Chhatra League organised separate rallies. But both cities would jointly organise the rally on Wednesday where associate bodies were also asked to join.
Political analysts said it would be a challenging task to maintain peace while two rallies will be held at such short distances and at the same time.
AL highups said they plan to gather massive attendance in the rally from two points of view. Firstly, the ruling party wants to keep BNP and opposition parties under pressure and send them a message that the party still holds control of the streets. Secondly, AL wants to show the foreigners that the party also has massive public support.
A 6-member election exploratory Mission of the European Union reached Dhaka on a 16-day visit on Sunday. The delegation will hold meetings with government, political parties, election commission, security officials, civil society and media representatives. Meanwhile, a high level delegation of the United States led by under secretary Uzra Zeya arrived in Dhaka today, Tuesday. AL wants to show its political clout during these high profile visits.
A central leader of AL on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo, BNP would not be able to do much if AL remains in streets, which has been proven since last December. AL, that’s why, is focusing on holding its sway in the streets.
He also said that the diplomats in their own channels maintain contact with the foreigners. Also, there is a psychological tug of war going on in the realm of politics where AL wants to maintain upper hand. AL has no chance of backing away although an apprehension of violence looms in such muscle flexing.
Dhaka city south AL has held a preparatory meeting with associate organisations in Bangabandhu Avenue’s party office on Monday. Sources present at the meeting said leaders of the associate organisations have been instructed to gather as many people as possible. Moreover, all units of AL have been instructed to remain prepared to gather people at short notice.
Dhaka city AL’s office secretary Md Riaz Uddin told Prothom Alo Facebook and WhatsApp groups consisting of leaders of AL and associate bodies have been created where instructions would be given from time to time.
He said preparation is being taken to hold the largest rally in recent times.
AL north city unit has called a preparatory meeting at TCB Building in Karwan Bazar today, Tuesday. Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan would take part at the meeting arranged to ensure huge gatherings in Wednesday’s rally and other programmes.
AL’s organising secretary Mirza Azam told Prothom Alo it is normal that the party would try to attract people’s attention by holding large gatherings before the next general election.
He added that AL had planned to continue its presence in the streets till the election and tomorrow’s rally has nothing to do with BNP’s one.