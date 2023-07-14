US stresses fair election, not an inclusive one, claims Obaidul Quader 

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has claimed that the United States advocated for holding a fair election in Bangladesh, but did not say anything about making it inclusive.
He, also road transport and bridges minister, came up with the statement in a meeting to exchange views with the top leaders of the ruling party’s associate organisations at Dhanmondi.
Quader said the US delegation has finished their trip to Dhaka. As a friendly country, they mainly want to see a free, fair and peaceful election here. They did not call anyone out, or resort to threats of imposing visa restrictions or bans. They called for a fair election, but did not talk about participatory inclusive polls.
“They came to learn about the election and assess the environment. Also, it is not like that they all are solely focused on elections. At first, the Americans visited the Rohingya camps, where they did not hold talks with any political parties. They engaged in discussions with various ministries, particularly with the prime minister,” he said.
Quader alleged that the BNP took an attempt to create a negative vibe in the country over the US delegation’s Dhaka trip.
“Prior to their arrival, the BNP attempted to spread fear and propagate the idea that the government has no way but to face bans. They had a belief that the US and EU delegations will push the government in a tight corner,” he said.
But the foreigners stressed holding a free, fair and peaceful election here. They did not say anything about making the election inclusive, he added.