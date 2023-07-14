US stresses fair election, not an inclusive one, claims Obaidul Quader 

Quader said the US delegation has finished their trip to Dhaka. As a friendly country, they mainly want to see a free, fair and peaceful election here. They did not call anyone out, or resort to threats of imposing visa restrictions or bans. They called for a fair election, but did not talk about participatory inclusive polls.

“They came to learn about the election and assess the environment. Also, it is not like that they all are solely focused on elections. At first, the Americans visited the Rohingya camps, where they did not hold talks with any political parties. They engaged in discussions with various ministries, particularly with the prime minister,” he said.