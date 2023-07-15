No compromise with govt over next election, says Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said his party will not make any compromise with the government over the next election, instead they will force the government to step down through their ongoing one-point movement.

Speaking at a discussion on Saturday, he called upon the professionals to take to the streets for the restoration of democracy by holding the next polls under a non-party neutral government, reports UNB.

“No compromise with it (govt) and no election under it…I don't want to repeat the words that no path (except movement) is open for us,” the BNP leader said.