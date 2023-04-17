AL's 'clear message' ahead of next general election

Awami League nominated three new faces as mayor candidates out of the five forthcoming city corporation elections. Awami League leaders see this as a message for the next general election. They believe the party might bring a big change in nominating candidates in the next general election. Many are of the belief that around a hundred lawmakers and ministers might be snubbed in the next election.

AL policymakers have some ideas over the next general election. These are— the next election will not be like that of 2014 or 2018 and AL candidates will have to face stiff competition in the election. This is why the party would not risk nominating candidates who are controversial and unpopular in their constituencies. This thinking might lead to removal of many current lawmakers while some others might be snubbed due to old age.

A total of 49 lawmakers and ministers were not given nomination in the 2014 general election. Most of them were discarded for being controversial and a handful of them as they were getting on in years. In 2018, around 40 sitting lawmakers and deputy minister Arif Khan Joy failed to get party ticket. Abul Mal Abdul Muhith took voluntary retirement. Most of the other lawmakers were snubbed as AL had to compromise their constituencies for the alliance partners. Some leaders were dropped for controversial activities and some central leaders were denied nomination in an attempt to keep the party and government separate.