AL's 'clear message' ahead of next general election

Awami League nominated three new faces as mayor candidates out of the five forthcoming city corporation elections. Awami League leaders see this as a message for the next general election. They believe the party might bring a big change in nominating candidates in the next general election. Many are of the belief that around a hundred lawmakers and ministers might be snubbed in the next election.
AL policymakers have some ideas over the next general election. These are— the next election will not be like that of 2014 or 2018 and AL candidates will have to face stiff competition in the election. This is why the party would not risk nominating candidates who are controversial and unpopular in their constituencies. This thinking might lead to removal of many current lawmakers while some others might be snubbed due to old age.
A total of 49 lawmakers and ministers were not given nomination in the 2014 general election. Most of them were discarded for being controversial and a handful of them as they were getting on in years. In 2018, around 40 sitting lawmakers and deputy minister Arif Khan Joy failed to get party ticket. Abul Mal Abdul Muhith took voluntary retirement. Most of the other lawmakers were snubbed as AL had to compromise their constituencies for the alliance partners. Some leaders were dropped for controversial activities and some central leaders were denied nomination in an attempt to keep the party and government separate.
A senior AL leader on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo that the party policymakers think AL has popularity due to development activities in over a decade. But a big number of ministers, lawmakers and leaders are controversial in their own constituencies. They are also engaged in infighting. Many of ruling party leaders earned disrepute for involvement in various misdemeanors and corruption.
The matter was also discussed during the meeting of AL’s nomination board on Saturday. Sources present at the meeting said, prime minister Sheikh Hasina told the meeting that AL did massive development activities and worked to enhance people’s living standards, yet the party sometimes receives negative feedback in surveys conducted on popularity. The main reason for such situation is infighting, she said urging party men to become united first as none can defeat an united AL. AL presidium member and local government nomination board’s member Kazi Zafrullah told Prothom Alo that the change of party’s candidates in city elections just before the national election is suggestive that an overhaul of ruling party candidate in likely in the next general election.
Experience of 2018
The main challenge during the election in 2014 was maintaining law and order and holding the election by any means, as BNP and other opposition parties boycotted the election. That’s why a total of 153 members of parliament were elected unopposed. AL nominated new faces in 49 seats discarding 49 sitting lawmakers including 6 ministers-state ministers.
BNP and other opposition parties took part in the election in 2018. Around 40 sitting lawmakers of the previous parliament were not given nomination in that election.
In Tangail, Amanur Rahman Khan (Rana), who was in jail in a case over the murder of a fellow party man, was not given nomination and his father Ataur Rahman Khan was nominated instead.
AL leader Abdur Rahman Bodi’s name came up in illegal drug trading in Cox’s Bazar in different times. Several of his relatives were sued for involvement with illegal yaba trading. Many of them surrendered taking opportunity of the government-declared general amnesty. Against this backdrop, Abdur Rahman Bodi was not given nomination in Cox’s Bazar-4 constituency in 2018 and his wife Shahina Akter Chowdhury got the AL ticket in the seat.
Influential AL leaders who failed to get party nomination include joint secretaries Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, organizing secretaries AFM Bahauddin Nasim and BM Mozammel Haque. There was a discussion that they were not nominated as party contestants in a bid to separate party and the government. At least 46 new faces got AL nomination in the eleventh parliamentary election.
Stiff contest ahead
Referring to failure of Barishal’s sitting mayor Sadiq Abdullah to get party nomination this time, two central AL leaders said Sadiq’s father Abul Hasnat Abdullah is the member of the party nomination board. Yet his son was not nominated. This indicates that AL chief Sheikh Hasina is ready to take any tough decision to win the next general election.
AL presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque told Prothom Alo that the message is clear that any unpopular leaders would not be given nomination in the next election. Only those well connected with the grassroots leaders and activists and acceptable to the voters would get party nomination.