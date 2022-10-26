12 injured as police baton charge on Swechchhasebok Dal procession

The leaders and activists of Swechchhasebok Dal alleged they were barred from bringing out a joyous rally.
Police, however, claimed they were attacked from the rally when they urged them to leave the road to avoid traffic jam.
After the clash, police chased down five leaders and activists, including the convener of Chattogram South Swechchhasebok Dal, Manjur Alam Talukder.
A Swechchhasebok Dal leader, Motiur Rahman, told Prothom Alo that a partial convening committee of Chattogram South was formed recently, making Manjur Alam convener and Jamir Uddin member secretary.
A joyous rally led by Jamir Uddin was heading towards the party’s office at Nasimon building from Kazir Dewri in the evening -- a time when police intercepted their procession and started charging batons.
At a stage, they fired 10-12 rounds of blank shots to disperse the leaders and activists, he added.
He said police detained 8-10 people, including Manjur Alam Talukder and Patiya upazila Swechchhasebok Dal leader Md Murad. Police beat up seven activists, including Jamir Uddin. They received primary treatment from the hospital.
Officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station Jahidul Kabir told Prothom Alo that they brought out a joyous rally occupying the road at Kazir Dewri area resulting in traffic jam. Police requested them to leave the road.
But they hurled brick chips at police from the rally, leaving five police members, including sub-inspector (SI) Mehedy Hasan, Saddam Hossain and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Md Jalal injured. They took primary treatment.
The preparation to file a case in this incident is underway, the OC added.