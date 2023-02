Seven activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir were detained when they tried to bring out a procession in Chattogram city’s Chaktai area on Saturday, reports UNB.

Belal Uddin, a sub-inspector of Bakalia police station, said they detained seven activists Jamaat-Shibir men when they were about to bring out a procession from in front of Bhera Market around 8.00am.

The detainees are being interrogated at the moment, he said.