BNP even formed a cabinet: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Kamal claimed that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has even formed a cabinet as part of their plan to oust Awami League from power.

He said this during the seventh triennial council of Dhaka district Awami League on Saturday.

During his speech at the old trade fair ground at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital, the minister said, “For some days I have been hearing that on 10 December they (BNP) will conquer Dhaka and banish us. We have been hearing that, though they did not declare it. We heard, they also have formed a cabinet.’