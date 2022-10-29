BNP even formed a cabinet: Home minister

By claiming Awami League always moves with the people, Asaduzzaman said the people of the country will not make any mistake. They will make Awami League triumph again by voting for them.
Citing the triennial council has observed an avalanche of people, the home minister said, "There is no place in Bangladesh where Awami League fails to be established strongly. The whole of Bangladesh thinks as long the country is led by the people’s leader Sheikh Hasina, the country will remain illuminated."
Through a call of unity to activists, Awami League leader Asaduzzaman said ‘We all will move together. We want to see the honourable prime minister as prime minister again.