Politics

BNP even formed a cabinet: Home minister

Staff Correspondent
Home minister Asaduzzaman Kamal claimed that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has even formed a cabinet as part of their plan to oust Awami League from power.

He said this during the seventh triennial council of Dhaka district Awami League on Saturday.

During his speech at the old trade fair ground at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital, the minister said, “For some days I have been hearing that on 10 December they (BNP) will conquer Dhaka and banish us. We have been hearing that, though they did not declare it. We heard, they also have formed a cabinet.’

By claiming Awami League always moves with the people, Asaduzzaman said the people of the country will not make any mistake. They will make Awami League triumph again by voting for them.

Citing the triennial council has observed an avalanche of people, the home minister said, "There is no place in Bangladesh where Awami League fails to be established strongly. The whole of Bangladesh thinks as long the country is led by the people’s leader Sheikh Hasina, the country will remain illuminated."

Through a call of unity to activists, Awami League leader Asaduzzaman said ‘We all will move together. We want to see the honourable prime minister as prime minister again.

