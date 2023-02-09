Fakhrul to go to Singapore early Friday for treatment
Prothom Alo English Desk
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will go to Singapore early Friday for medical treatment, reports UNB.
Fakhrul and his wife Rahat Ara Begum are scheduled to leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Singapore on a flight of Thai Airways around 1:30am, BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan said.
Sayrul said Fakhrul and his wife will receive treatment at two separate hospitals in Singapore.
The BNP secretary general is expected to return home after a week, he added.