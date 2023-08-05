Jamaat will continue with programmes even if not given permission

Speaking to Prothom Alo about this matter, Abdullah Mohammad Taher said, "We are making an effort to hold programmes in accordance the rules. But the police is creating grounds for conflict by not granting permission. We will not go down that path, but go ahead in a regulated manner."

Sources in the party say that they had submitted 10 applications, one after the other, to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner over the past two months for four separate rallies in the capital city. Four delegations of the party even went to the DMP office. They so far only managed to hold one rally on 10 June at the Engineers Institution at Ramna in the capital, with verbal permission from the police. Earlier they had sought permission for a rally at the north gate of the national Baitul Mukarram mosque on 5 June and then 1 August, and for a rally on 4 August at Suhrawardy Udyan.

Meanwhile, they had announced programmes for June in Sylhet and Chattogram, but did not get police permission. Jamaat has submitted five applications to the concerned police commissioners for these two rallies, said party sources. The programmes were suspended when the permission was not granted.

Similarly, permission was sought from the concerned police authorities for protest rallies on 28 and 31 July at a district and divisional level, but the permission was not given. They want ahead with the processions in various districts and divisional towns without any permission.

Jamaat will continue with programmes even in not given permission

Selim Zahid . Dhaka

Jamaat-e-Islami is making an effort to remain active in politics by holding rallies and gatherings. For the time being it aims at avoiding conflict but continuing with its programmes. As part of this plan, it is announcing one programme after the other.

After its rally held in June in Dhaka, the police have not given Jamaat permission for any further programmes. But the party is persistently postponing it programmes and applying for permission again. The party is trying to prove that they are adhering to the rules and applying for permission, but the government is treating them in a hostile manner. Rather than becoming confrontational, is simply postponing the programmes and announcing a new date. Party sources say that they will keep up this strategy.

As part of this strategy, Jamaat has announced a demonstration for Sunday in all divisional towns, is protest of not being granted permission for a rally on Friday in Suhrawardy Udyan. The party's central nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher announced this programme on Friday morning at a press conference held in an auditorium in Dhaka.

Speaking to Prothom Alo about this matter, Abdullah Mohammad Taher said, "We are making an effort to hold programmes in accordance the rules. But the police is creating grounds for conflict by not granting permission. We will not go down that path, but go ahead in a regulated manner."