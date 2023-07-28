BNP’s movement bogged down in Naya Paltan: Quader

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) one-point movement seeking the government’s resignation has bogged down in the mud of Naya Paltan, said governing Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader.

He further said BNP’s one-point has fallen in the ditch. This one-point would never lead to fulfillment of BNP’s dream to reach power.

Quader was addressing a ‘peace rally’ organised at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram national mosque on Friday afternoon. Ruling AL’s associate organisations -- Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League and Bangladesh Chhatra League -- organised the rally.

“(They say) Ganabhaban should be abandoned. The people sent Sheikh Hasina to Ganabhaban. Sheikh Hasina will remain in Ganabhaban as long as the people want. Tarique Zia can do nothing.”