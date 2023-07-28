BNP’s movement bogged down in Naya Paltan: Quader

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) one-point movement seeking the government’s resignation has bogged down in the mud of Naya Paltan, said governing Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader.
He further said BNP’s one-point has fallen in the ditch. This one-point would never lead to fulfillment of BNP’s dream to reach power.
Quader was addressing a ‘peace rally’ organised at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram national mosque on Friday afternoon. Ruling AL’s associate organisations -- Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League and Bangladesh Chhatra League -- organised the rally.
“(They say) Ganabhaban should be abandoned. The people sent Sheikh Hasina to Ganabhaban. Sheikh Hasina will remain in Ganabhaban as long as the people want. Tarique Zia can do nothing.”
Saying that a huge number of people joined the peace rally, Obaidul Quader said, “We don’t want conflict. We are not holding this rally for conflict. We are here to protect people’s lives and properties.”
About BNP’s announcement to stage sit-ins at the entry points of Dhaka, Obaidul Quader said, “They would block roads. We would block even your roads.”
“You would come to evict us from Ganabhaban. Is it so easy? Will we be eating lollipops? Come with fire and we’ll burn that hand. Come to vandalise and we’ll break that hand.”
“Where does Tarique Rahman get so much money? By giving money to some congressmen of the US, by employing lobbyists, sending letters to the United Nations and diplomats of the US that the election in Bangladesh should be held under the supervision of the UN. What is the source of such audacity?,” Quader added.
He said prime minister Sheikh Hasina sleeps no more than three hours a day due to her concern for the people of the country.