People struggling to run families: GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman and deputy leader of opposition in the parliament GM Quader has said the people are struggling to run their families due to escalating commodity prices.
“The people do not have money in their hands. The market remained heated due to the commodity price hike since before Ramadan. Their income did not rise when the cost went up several times,” he told a view exchange meeting on Thursday.
Leaders and activists of Jatiya Party (JaPa) attended the meeting at the party office in the capital’s Banani area.
JaPa chairman also said the economic situation deteriorated due to global economic recession, looting, and money laundering. It seems the government does not apprehend the people’s misery.
“We request the government to give daily commodities to the people at a low price through rationing,” he added.
Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque, its presidium members Shafiqul Islam, Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan, Mustafa Al Mahmud, advisor Monirul Islam, vice-chairmen HM Shahriar Asif, Tarek A Adel, joint secretaries Golam Muhammad, Belal Hossain, organising secretary Helal Uddin, and office secretary MA Razzak, among others, were present at the event.