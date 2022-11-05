No leeway for BNP in December: Obaidul Quader

BNP organised its divisional rally in Barishal today. AL’s Cumilla city unit council was held in the morning. Quader addressed the rally there. Later he attended the rally in Dhaka in the afternoon.

AL sources said the party has decided to demonstrate their organizational strength at the day of BNP’s major events. One of the main goals of such strategy is to ensure that BNP’s rallies do not get unilateral coverage in media.

He said the BNP would not be able to take control of the streets in the month of liberation war (December).