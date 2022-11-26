AL trying to win over people after facing two challenges

Ruling Awami League is facing two challenges that they did not come across in 14 years of their rule. The ongoing economic crisis and strong presence of opposition BNP on streets of late has made the ruling party rethink its stance.

AL leadership is now concentrating on two things to face the challenges. Firstly, they are trying to win over the people, pleading them to vote for AL again. If necessary, they are not even shy to seek apology from the people. They are also trying to convey a message to the people that prime minister Sheikh Hasina is able to face the ongoing economic crisis.

Secondly, AL is trying to resolve the internal conflicts at various levels of the party. Remaining in power for a long time has slackened the party activities and internal feuds reared its head in different places. AL leadership is trying to resolve the issue through holding district and upazila councils. The AL leaders are sending a message to the grassroots about the stiff challenge they would face from the opposition should they fail to resolve internal conflict.

The opposition parties are heating up the streets demanding the next election be held under a neutral polls-time government. AL leadership thinks the demand might be intensified in coming days. They also think that winning the next election would not be so easy this time even if the election is held under the incumbent government.

Prime minister and AL president Sheikh Hasina in the party’s recent meetings said the next general election would be tough one and she would not take the responsibility of making anyone win the election. The party highups and the mid-ranked leaders have already got the message and they are now trying to pass it to the grassroots. That is why the central leadership in councils are pleading with the people for votes and urging partymen to get united.