AL trying to win over people after facing two challenges

AL leadership thinks that party’s unity is important to get over the challenges of coming days. Alongside propagating the government’s sucesses, they think showing leniency to the people is of equal importance.
AL’s central organising secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan in his speech in the council meeting of Noakhali’s Sonaimuri upazila unit sought unconditional forgiveness to people on behalf of the government, AL lawmaker, upazila chairman, mayor, union parishad chairmen or party leaders-activist if they hurt them.
“There are some bad people in Awami League. Don’t punish us because of them,” he said and urged party leaders to go to people.
“Please don’t be boastful. Go to people from now on and win them over. Plead to them and seek their forgiveness and urge them to vote for the boat,” he added.
Party leadership said Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud’s speech is part of AL’s political strategy. They fear that people’s support to the ruling party might decrease due to unbridled hike of essential commodities. Moreover, those who were victims of wrongdoings of AL leaders and activists might oppose the party. The ruling party leadership also emphasises on correcting the party’s leaders and activists.
Speaking with this correspondent on Friday night, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud said Awami League believes in the power of the party and people. This is why AL focuses on strengthening the party and going to people.
He said there should not be any qualms to seek apology to people if any leaders inflict any pain to them.
AL general secretary Obaidul Quader is speaking at every district council of the party joining either in person or virtually. Alongside criticizing the opposition BNP, he is also pleading for people’s support. Joining the party council of Gaibandha district unit on Saturday, he said Awami League has to be saved for the sake of Bangladesh and liberation war. Another term of Sheikh Hasina is needed for continuation of country’s development.
AL sources think the brute majority of AL in the last two national elections could not bring about any big achievement for the party and the government. Many people have become lawmakers but they were not well received by the people. Also the party had to face criticism from the foreign friends.
Japan’s ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki recently said, “I heard that the police officers stuffed ballot boxes in the night before (the last election). I’ve not heard anything like that in any other country of the world.”
Such a remark from a friendly country’s ambassador has put AL in an embarrassing situation. Leaders of Awami League think that such embarrassing statements or pressuring messages may come more in the coming days. In such a situation, it is vital for Awami League to show organisational strength and public support behind them.
Many AL central leaders think many of the party lawmakers of last two elections were not of any use to the party’s cause. They rather were focused on creating rifts at the grassroots and making their own fortunes. This is why the AL president sent a message that no one would be made winner this time. Analysing this message, AL leaders think that the party might be focusing on winning a slim majority in the next election. The party highups has set a target to win 160 or slightly more constituencies out of 300 to form the government.
AL’s next council would beThe nheld on 24 December next. The party is holding councils of district and upazila units before the central council. Council of half the districts-upazilas have been held in last two months.
AL is trying to hold councils with huge gatherings of people as BNP started to hold its divisional rallies from 12 October.
The names of the president and secretary are being announced in most of the district councils. The full-fledged committee would be declared later. In most cases, the president and secretary posts are not getting new faces. AL leaders said preparing a person for president or secretary post take 10 to 15 years. So, they cannot be removed suddenly. Change is made in these posts only if the office bearers die or fall sick. Even if no change is made in the top leadership, a council in district or upazila level stirs up the party men. Awami League needs this stimulation right at this moment.
Two central leaders of AL in informal conversation with this correspondent said most of the party leaders, ministers and lawmakers had grown a belief that they would not need to go to the people anymore. This attitude had harmed the party. The party is now looking to mend this damage.