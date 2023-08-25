Govt now kills BNP men in prison: Mirza Abbas

There was a time when the government used to kill the BNP leaders and activists in firing. Now, they beat the BNP men to death, or leave them in prison to die from starvation.

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas made the allegation while addressing a rally in the capital’s Naya Palta area on Friday. It was followed by a black flag procession.

The BNP leader also said the country’s current leadership lacks proper education and genuine love for the nation. Hence, they are taking the nation on the verge of destruction.