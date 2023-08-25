Govt now kills BNP men in prison: Mirza Abbas

There was a time when the government used to kill the BNP leaders and activists in firing. Now, they beat the BNP men to death, or leave them in prison to die from starvation.
BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas made the allegation while addressing a rally in the capital’s Naya Palta area on Friday. It was followed by a black flag procession.
The BNP leader also said the country’s current leadership lacks proper education and genuine love for the nation. Hence, they are taking the nation on the verge of destruction.
“They do not love the country, rather they love money. They looted billions of taka and laundered it abroad,” he alleged.
The BNP leader particularly mentioned the recent loan approval in favour of a business tycoon by Janata Bank, saying “They have taken away Tk 220 billion from Janata Bank, breaching all rules and regulations. Here, both the client and the loan provider are educated, but lack patriotism.”
The people have successfully been crippled economically, now they are being crippled politically through murder and enforced disappearance, he said, adding that the people will not survive unless the government resigns.
Referring to the stance of India over Bangladesh, he called upon the neighbouring nation to make friendship with the people here, not with the government, or any particular political party.
Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, another standing committee member of the de facto opposition, reaffirmed that they are not afraid of any threats and urged the government not to resort to violent measures to suppress dissent.
The BNP’s Dhaka city south unit organised the rally, where senior leaders were present.
Following the rally, the BNP men brought out a black flag procession from Naya Paltan to Dayaganj, via Fakirapul, Arambagh, Motijheel, and Rajdhani Super Market.