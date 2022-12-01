BNP won't be allowed to orchestrate violence over 10 Dec rally: Quader

"Why did the BNP set 10 December for its rally? Did not the party know the history of Bangladesh?" he asked.
"During the Liberation War in 1917, the killing of intellectuals was carried out in Bangladesh from 10 to 14 December," Quader said.
The AL leader also said the BNP did not choose Suhrawardy Udyan as the venue of its rally, a historical place where Pakistani occupation forces surrendered in 1971 and where all major rallies and national conferences of the ruling party are held.
"Why did the BNP choose to hold its rally in a small area in front of its office, where the space is around 35,000 square feet only?" he asked.
On 27 September, the BNP announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional and big cities. The party began the rallies by holding the first one in Chattogram on 12 October.
The BNP will end its divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December.