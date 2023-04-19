BNP is out to resort arson terrorism ahead of next polls: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader has alleged that BNP is once again planning to carry out arson terrorism ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.
“Evil forces are out to destabilise the country’s stability and started ill-efforts centering the polls again. The incidents of fire in several places in a row are similar to arson terrorism. The most important thing is whether fire incidents in the markets were planned or not,” he said.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister made the statement while addressing a joint meeting at AL president Sheikh Hasina’s Dhanmondi political office on Wednesday.
Stating that the AL leaders and workers will guard the markets, he said prime minister Sheikh Hasina is uncompromising over the issues of the country’s democracy, constitution and stability.
The AL general secretary said there is a fear of the black shadow of arson terrorism centering elections, while footsteps can be heard like that in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
BNP failed to get public support in its nationwide movement, road marches and human chains as the country’s people did not respond to its calls, he said.
Quader said the AL does not have any problem about anyone’s friendship with the USA.
“Democracy will not run in Bangladesh as per the order of anyone. The overall situation of Bangladesh has been informed to everyone, including the EU and US ambassadors (in Dhaka). The elections will be held in line with the constitution and will be conducted by the election commission (EC). The government will not interfere in it,” he said.
Claiming that the non-communal forces are united across the country, the AL general secretary said BNP wants an unelected government to come to power in the country.
“They (BNP men) started playing with fire again. After having failed in the movement, they are desperate now to topple Sheikh Hasina’s government,” he said.