BNP is out to resort arson terrorism ahead of next polls: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader has alleged that BNP is once again planning to carry out arson terrorism ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“Evil forces are out to destabilise the country’s stability and started ill-efforts centering the polls again. The incidents of fire in several places in a row are similar to arson terrorism. The most important thing is whether fire incidents in the markets were planned or not,” he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister made the statement while addressing a joint meeting at AL president Sheikh Hasina’s Dhanmondi political office on Wednesday.