BNP does not do politics for people: Quader

Lashing out at BNP for its negligent attitude towards the fire victims, Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said the BNP does not do politics for the welfare of the people.

He said this in a statement issued today protesting the statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir published in the media, reports BSS.

Referring to the recent devastating Bangabazar inferno, he said: "BNP did not take any initiative to stay beside the fire-victims as they have no responsibility towards people."

Lauding the AL men for their sincere support during the fire incident, Quader said that the members of the government agencies and Awami League activists tried their best to protect the goods of the affected traders in the tragic fire accident in Bangabazar.