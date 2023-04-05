BNP does not do politics for people: Quader

Lashing out at BNP for its negligent attitude towards the fire victims, Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said the BNP does not do politics for the welfare of the people.
He said this in a statement issued today protesting the statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir published in the media, reports BSS.
Referring to the recent devastating Bangabazar inferno, he said: "BNP did not take any initiative to stay beside the fire-victims as they have no responsibility towards people."
Lauding the AL men for their sincere support during the fire incident, Quader said that the members of the government agencies and Awami League activists tried their best to protect the goods of the affected traders in the tragic fire accident in Bangabazar.
"However, during the fire incident, BNP has not taken any such initiative of visiting the spot and helping in the rescue operation to protect the goods of the affected traders," he added.
Quader expressed deep sorrow over the fire incident in Bangabazar saying that such a tragic accident is very painful.
Soon after the fire incident, Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina was monitoring the situation round the clock and giving necessary directives, he added.
Praising Sheikh Hasina for her endeavour for betterment of the people, Obaidul Quader said that with her instructions, AL men including Chhatra League, Jubo League and Awami Swechchhasebak League rushed to the spot and stood by the fire-affected businessmen and provided support to the government agencies in dousing the blaze.
He said the BNP only made statements sitting at home without alleviating the sufferings of people.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's irresponsible statement about such a terrible accident is an expression of their traditional ill-politics, he added.
In response to Mirza Fakhrul Islam's statement that 'BNP does not believe in the elections of farce', he said that BNP, the representative of undemocratic political forces, has repeatedly organised elections of farce.
Military dictator Ziaur Rahman, the founder of the BNP, staged a 'yes-no' vote to solidify power in 1977, he said, adding that Zia also held the presidential election in 1978 as the army chief and the parliamentary election in 1979 amid military rule.
Following his (Zia's) footsteps, Khaleda Zia held an election of mockery without voters on 15 February in 1996 to seize power, Quader said.
The road minister further said that similarly, the elections organized by BNP in 2007 were forced to be stopped in the face of mass protests.
He went on saying that the government will change in this country through elections following the democratic and constitutional process. "In Bangladesh, the power will change only through the people's vote," he added.
He said that the people no longer want to trust BNP which is the promoter of undemocratic politics in the country.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam claimed that Khaleda Zia is under house arrest and BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has been sent into exile, he said.
"Awami League government did not put Khaleda Zia under house arrest and send Tarique to exile," he said, adding that the caretaker government, for which BNP shouts, filed a case against them in One-Eleven and in that case, they are accused.
Khaleda Zia is serving the sentence after convicted by the court's verdict, he said, adding that on the other hand, Tarique, a fugitive accused of corruption, fled abroad by undertaking a bond saying that he would not take part in politics.
Quader said that BNP is involved in hatching a conspiracy to mislead the people of the country with false and fabricated information. "Corruption has been institutionalized through looting during the tenure of BNP," he added.
Noting that corruption was the only principle of their politics, he said the people of the country do not want to go back to the bad times of BNP's misrule.
"We strongly want to say that elections will be held on time and the government will be formed through democratic process and maintaining constitutional continuity in the country," he continued.
The minister said that the BNP is getting jealous because the successful Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is managing the country through her efficient leadership facing all the crises.
"Once again, we are expressing our deep condolences to the businessmen and working people affected by this terrible fire in Bangabazar," Quader said.
"At the same time, I want to say that according to Sheikh Hasina's instructions, Awami League will always stand by their sides," he added.