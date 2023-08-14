Khaleda Zia under ‘close observation’ at hospital  

Khaleda Zia is under physicians’ 'close observation’ at the hospital. The BNP chairperson’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain disclosed this.
Zahid Hossain on Monday morning told Prothom Alo that the medical board formed for Khaleda Zia has kept her under round-the-clock close observation.
He said that the medical board is meeting and reviewing Khaleda Zia’s health condition two to three times a day and providing her with necessary treatment.
Zahid mentioned that Khaleda Zia is being provided with medical care in a hospital cabin.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had gone to visit Khaleda Zia at the hospital around 10:00pm on Sunday. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the time inquired about Khaleda Zia’s health and talked to the physicians.
Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia had gone to Evercare hospital for her medical checkup on 10 August. On physicians’ advice, she was admitted to the hospital on the same day.
She had been admitted to hospital in last June also. She had to stay in the hospital for five days that time.
While Khaleda Zia went through an angiogram in June last year, three separate blockages were identified in her heart. Later she had a stent fitted.
Khaleda Zia, who is 78 now, has long been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart conditions. Physicians on the medical board has talked of her suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding and liver cirrhosis.