Khaleda Zia under ‘close observation’ at hospital  

Khaleda Zia is under physicians’ 'close observation’ at the hospital. The BNP chairperson’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain disclosed this.

Zahid Hossain on Monday morning told Prothom Alo that the medical board formed for Khaleda Zia has kept her under round-the-clock close observation.

He said that the medical board is meeting and reviewing Khaleda Zia’s health condition two to three times a day and providing her with necessary treatment.